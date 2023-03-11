Hawick score last-gasp try to win Tennent's Premiership final against Currie Chieftains in dramatic style

A last-gasp try from winger Ronan McKean saw 13 man Hawick win the Tennent’s Premiership final 21-18 in dramatic circumstances against Currie Chieftains at Mansfield Park.

The Hawick players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Tennent's Premiership final against Currie Chieftains.

The visitors were leading 18-14 after a late converted try themselves, but there was more drama to come in the Borders as the hosts won the top flight title for the first time in 21 years.

Currie got off to a strong start and they took the lead after five minutes through a penalty by stand-off Jamie Forbes. Two minutes later the visitors lost scrum-half Gregor Christie to the sin bin and Kirk Ford kicked the resultant penalty to make it 3-3. While Christie was off, Hawick could not take advantage of having an extra man and, indeed, Currie went 6-3 ahead. That was thanks to a second penalty by Forbes and, with Christie back on, they scored a try. It was in the 25th minute when they worked space well and centre DJ Innes fed winger Iain Sim who bagged an unconverted effort. Hawick had not quite got their attacking game going by that stage, but a try just before half-time breathed life into their performance. It was an unconverted effort from hooker Fraser Renwick and it was 11-8 to Currie at half-time.

