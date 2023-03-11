Hawick score last-gasp try to win Tennent's Premiership final against Currie Chieftains in dramatic style

The visitors were leading 18-14 after a late converted try themselves, but there was more drama to come in the Borders as the hosts won the top flight title for the first time in 21 years.
Currie got off to a strong start and they took the lead after five minutes through a penalty by stand-off Jamie Forbes. Two minutes later the visitors lost scrum-half Gregor Christie to the sin bin and Kirk Ford kicked the resultant penalty to make it 3-3. While Christie was off, Hawick could not take advantage of having an extra man and, indeed, Currie went 6-3 ahead. That was thanks to a second penalty by Forbes and, with Christie back on, they scored a try. It was in the 25th minute when they worked space well and centre DJ Innes fed winger Iain Sim who bagged an unconverted effort. Hawick had not quite got their attacking game going by that stage, but a try just before half-time breathed life into their performance. It was an unconverted effort from hooker Fraser Renwick and it was 11-8 to Currie at half-time.
Hawick brought on Gareth Welsh at half-time and he made an instant impact with some of his play. A second Ford penalty made it 11-11 before Hawick second-row Dalton Redpath was yellow carded on 50 minutes. When he was off it was actually the shorthanded home side who bagged three points through a Ford penalty to lead 14-11. After Currie pressure, in the 67th minute Redpath was shown a second yellow meaning Hawick would play the rest of the game with 14 men. In fact, it would be 13 when stand-off Kyle Brunton was yellow carded with five minutes to go. That allowed Currie winger Kody McGovern to go over and Forbes to nail the conversion, but the real drama was yet to come. With the clock in the red McKean went over, Ford converted and the home crowd erupted.