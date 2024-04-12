Hawick hope to end difficult week by booking place in Scottish Cup final

It has been a turbulent week at Hawick , with coaching changes and statements being made, but the players will be looking to do their talking on the pitch on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Cup semi-final versus Currie Chieftains.

Head coach Matty Douglas and forwards coach Lewis Bertram stepped down a few days ago after being notified that their contracts were not to be renewed in the summer. Backs coach Graham Hogg has now stepped up as interim head coach and is being supported by Scott Macleod and Roddy Deans and Hawick have not lost on home turf since 2019. These two sides will meet in the Premiership final on May 4 too and, in the regular season, Hawick won 35-13 in September and then they drew 24-24 in January, so this should be a cracker at Mansfield Park.