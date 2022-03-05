D-Day for Tennent's Premiership as play-off fixtures to be settled after Edinburgh Accies face Currie

Aberdeen Grammar will seek donations to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine in lieu of an entrance fee on Saturday. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia / SNS Group)

Currie are guaranteed to finish first after the regular campaign and Marr are guaranteed to finish second.

As a result, they will have home games in the semi-finals on March 26, but who they each host - Hawick or Accies - is to be decided.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawick, in third, have played their full complement of 18 matches so fourth placed Accies know that if they can defeat Currie at Raeburn Place then they will leapfrog the Borderers.

In the end, first will play fourth and second will play third in three weeks’ time before the final then takes place on April 2.

While Accies’ home record is good this term, Currie are looking to make it an amazing 17 league wins in a row today, indeed they have not lost since the opening day of 2021/22.

“Playing Currie is a great challenge and one we look forward to as we continue to develop as a group,” Accies’ head coach Iain Berthinussen said.

Marr’s final regular campaign outing is at seventh placed Jed-Forest.

Elsewhere, ninth placed Selkirk host eighth placed GHA at Philiphaugh and already relegated Aberdeen Grammar welcome sixth placed Musselburgh to Rubislaw.

Instead of an entry fee Grammar are asking those attending to make a donation that will go to The Disasters Emergency Committee Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

All four games are at 3pm.