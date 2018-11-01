Dave Rennie wants first-rate performance from second string Glasgow Warriors

Dave Rennie has told Glasgow’s second string he still expects a first-rate performance when they take on Ospreys on Friday night.

The Warriors coach has been denied the services of 13 of his Scotland stars as they prepare to face Wales in Cardiff this weekend.

But that does not mean the Scotstoun chief is willing to stand for a sub-standard display and he has urged his team of understudies to put on a show against their Guinness PRO14 rivals.

“We’re excited by the challenge this week,” said the Kiwi. “What we know is that regardless of who pulls on the jersey, there’s an expectation to perform in it and we’ve named a strong squad that can go out there and deliver.

“Ospreys are right on our tails in the Conference and are playing really well. We’ll need to reach the same levels of physicality we have done in our last three games to get the performance we expect from a Glasgow Warriors side.”

Rennie will hand United States international Tevita Tameilau his first Warriors start at the Liberty Stadium.

The number eight will pack down with Adam Ashe and captain Callum Gibbins either side of him in Swansea.

Lock Rob Harley and hooker George Turner have both been released by Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, meaning they can turn out for Rennie’s side this weekend.

Turner is flanked by Oli Kebble and D’Arcy Rae in the front row, while Scott Cummings is Harley’s partner in the engine room.

Nick Frisby and Brandon Thomson start at nine and 10, while Stafford McDowall impressed off the bench against Munster last weekend and is rewarded with his first start for the club with Nick Grigg outside of him.

DTH Van der Merwe was a late absentee against Munster but returns to the starting XV on one wing as Rory Hughes starts on the other with Ruaridh Jackson at full-back.

However, there is bad news for Sam Johnson, as the knee injury he sustained at Thommond Park last weekend is expected to rule him out out for up to 12 weeks.

The centre was set to win his first Scotland honours after he was named in Townsend’s 40-man autumn Test squad, and Rennie said: “It’s tough for Sam.

“He’s just returned from injury so to injure his other knee is disappointing for him. He’s a determined man and has already began work on his rehab and we look forward to having him back fit.”

Zander Fagerson, Siua Halanukanuka, Stuart Hogg, Lelia Masaga and Tim Swinson are all out through injury, while Greg Peterson is on international duty with the USA. A further 13 Warriors are with Scotland and are unavailable for selection.

Glasgow team

15. Ruaridh Jackson 14. DTH van der Merwe 13. Nick Grigg 12. Stafford McDowall 11. Rory Hughes 10. Brandon Thomson 9. Nick Frisby 1. Oli Kebble 2. George Turner 3. D’Arcy Rae 4. Rob Harley 5. Scott Cummings 6. Adam Ashe 7. Callum Gibbins 8. Tevita Tameilau.

Replacements

16. Grant Stewart 17. Jamie Bhatti 18. Adam Nicol 19. Kiran McDonald 20. Matt Smith 21. Bruce Flockhart 22. Paddy Kelly 23. Niko Matawalu.