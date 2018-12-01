Dave Rennie says Huw Jones’ Glasgow future is decided

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie said yesterday that the future of Scotland centre Huw Jones has been resolved and will be revealed in due course.

The star midfielder has been linked with a move to Leicester Tigers as his two-year deal expires at the end of the season following his move from Western Province/Stormers last year.

Jones is one of a number of Warriors players sorting out their futures for next season and Rennie said: “No doubt there will be an announcement [on Jones] coming soon so I won’t spoil that.

“I’m not sure [on the timescale], when I know I will let you know.”

Rennie recently reported that he was keen to stay at Scotstoun and good progress was being made on extending his own contract, and the Kiwi coach said yesterday that he was comfortable with the situation regarding a large number of his players’ deals being up at the end of May.

“Some of those guys are already signed but it has not been announced, some we are having conversations with and there could be a couple of guys who are moving on,” said Rennie.

“It’s a constant in this game, none of us are here forever. We are very happy with the situation we have at the moment.”

Rennie was speaking after naming his team to face Scarlets at home this evening as Glasgow look to consolidate their place at the top of Conference A.

Scotland lock Tim Swinson makes his first start since returning from a leg injury after making his comeback off the bench in last week’s thumping of Cardiff Blues.

Wing Robbie Nairn makes a first competitive start for the club, while Nick Grigg makes his 50th appearance alongside young Stafford McDowall in the centre. George Horne is back at scrum-half and partners stand-off Brandon Thomson.

On the bench, Tonga prop Siua Halanukonuka returns from injury to feature for the first time this season.

On 21-year-old Currie RFC product Nairn, the coach said: “He had a little cameo off the bench against the Kings earlier in the year but this is his first start. We’re missing a handful of players out wide and we’ve been really keen to get Robbie involved for a number of weeks.

“He’s trained really well and he’s a big man who’s very explosive and powerful, and I think he’s got a big future in the game, so it’s the perfect time.”

This is clearly a vastly different side to the one that will take the field against Lyon in the Heineken Champions Cup next weekend, but Rennie denied it was a calculated risk against the side who beat them in the semi-finals last season.

“We never look at it like that,” he said. “We’ve got a squad which works hard, and there will always be injuries and unavailabilities due to international stuff. We’ve got to manage our squad, and because of that we put an enormous amount of time in identifying players who we think can add something to us. We spend an enormous amount of time around developing the skill sets required, and we watch a lot of club footie to see what’s coming through because at times you’re going to be a little thin.

“We’re happy with the side we’re putting out and the expectation is that it doesn’t matter who’s playing. When you’re wearing the jersey you’ve got to front up. That’s our expectation.”

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac can call on a number of his returning internationals for the clash, with Wales and Lions centre Jonathan Davies captaining the side.

Scrum-half Kieran Hardy retains his starting position with Rhys Patchell returning to stand-off following the autumn series.

Steff Evans returns to join Tom Prydie and Johnny McNicholl in the back three, whilst New Zealander Kieron Fonotia partners captain Davies in midfield.

Former Edinburgh scrum-half and Scotland cap Sam Hidalgo-Clyne is on the bench.