Gritty Glasgow Warriors maintain winning run going and discover URC play-off foes as regular season ends

Glasgow Warriors rounded off their regular season in the United Rugby Championship with a hard-fought 29-27 over Connacht and will now face a home tie against Munster in the play-off quarter-finals in two weeks’ time.

Jonny Matthews scores Glasgow Warriors' fourth try of the match against Connacht.

The home side led for the vast majority of the game but they could never quite shake off their dogged Irish visitors who they outscored by four tries to three. It was a bruising encounter which took its toll on Glasgow who lost Jamie Dobie, Lucio Sordoni, Huw Jones and Cole Forbes to injury and had Matt Fagerson playing in the back for the final 25 minutes.

The win means Franco Smith’s side have gone through the league season unbeaten at home and have lost just one of their last 17 in all competitions. Stiffer tests await. Glasgow will travel to Wales next weekend to play the Scarlets in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals before Munster visit Scotstoun, but it remains a season ripe with possibilities for the Warriors who ended up fourth in the URC final standings, an improvement of four places on last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors played with muscular attacking intent, with Rory Darge at the heart of it. The flanker was worthy winner of the player of the match award and didn’t take long to make his mark, with Glasgow a try to the good in the first minute. Stafford McDowall made the initial break and then Darge took it on superbly before offloading to the onrushing Jones to score. It was Glasgow’s 100th try of the season. Connacht quickly woke up and were back on terms five minutes later thanks to a penalty try after Glasgow’s scrum crumbled under pressure.

Warriors were forced into an early change when Dobie hobbled off in the 12th minute after what looked like a high tackle by Josh Murphy. He was replaced by George Horne, who also took over kicking duties from Tom Jordan. The stand-off had converted Jones’ try and then notched Glasgow’s second with some improvised juggling. Jordan shaped to pass, saw the ball squirm from his grasp but then plucked it out of the air and ran in the score.

Connacht responded once more and when Scott Cummings blocked scrum-half Caolin Blade it resulted in a yellow card for the Glasgow lock. Jack Carty knocked over the subsequent penalty and Connacht then moved ahead for the first time when Cian Prendergast burrowed over from close range. Carty’s successful conversion made it 17-14 for the visitors but Glasgow regained the lead through Ali Price. McDowall again did the hard work, beating two defenders, and there was some impressive handling before Jordan played in Price to score in the corner.

The second half was a bit of a slow burn. The home side enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and territory but Connact defended well. Having used both their backs replacements in the first half, Glasgow had to introduce Matt Fagerson into the backs when Forbes went off in the 55th minute. The Scotland back-row put himself about to good effect and also joined in the driving maul which led to Glasgow’s fourth try, grounded by replacement hooker Johnny Matthews.

Horne’s conversion from the corner gave the Warriors a bit of breathing space as the match entered its final quarter. But Carty brought Connacht to back within a score with his second penalty of the night. Horne responded with one of his own to restore the hosts’ nine-point advantage. Connacht came roaring back and Shamus Hurley-Langton’s try with five minutes remaining – converted by Carty – cut Glasgow’s lead to a precarious two points but Smith’s side are made of stern stuff and they held on, with Cummings winning a vital late turnover.

Scorers – Glasgow Warriors: Tries: Jones, Jordan, Price, Matthews. Cons: Jordan, Horne 2. Pens: Horne. Connacht: Tries: Penalty try, Prendergast, Hurley-Langton. Cons: Carty 2. Pens: Carty 2.

Glasgow Warriors: H Jones (D Miotti 38); C Forbes (M Fagerson 55), S McDowall (c), S Johnson, J Dobie (G Horne 12); T Jordan, A Price; A Dell (J Bhatti 45), F Brown (J Matthews 45), L Sordoni (Z Fagerson 30), S Cummings, R Gray (JP du Preez 52), R Darge, S Vailanu, J Dempsey. Replacements: L Bean.

Connacht: T O’Halloran (S Jennings 68); J Porch, T Farrell (T Daly 59), C Forde, B Ralston; J Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 55); D Buckley (P Dooley 40), D Tierney-Martin (E de Buitléar 50), F Bealham (S Illo 40), O Dowling (D Murray 55), N Murray, J Murphy, C Oliver, C Prendergast (S Hurley-Langton 40).

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)