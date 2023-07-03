Former Scotland scrum-half Greig Oliver won the last of his caps at Murrayfield against Zimbabwe.

Born in Hawick, Oliver was capped three times by Scotland between 1987 and 1991 and was named as a replacement many times as back-up to Roy Laidlaw and Gary Armstrong. He made his debut against Zimbabwe, and represented his country at two World Cups, with his final appearance for his country coming at Murrayfield, also in a match against the Zimbabweans. A former coach with Scottish Borders and Edinburgh, he moved to Ireland in 2007 and worked as Munster’s elite development officer, Garryowen’s director of rugby and a coach with Ireland Under-20s.

Oliver was in Cape Town with his wife Fiona supporting their son Jack, who is part of the Irish U-20 squad playing in the World Rugby U-20 Championships, when the tragic incident occurred. Oliver passed away on Monday afternoon and the news was subsequently announced by Munster and the Irish RFU.

Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan said: “On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig’s wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family. We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community. Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour. He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field. May he rest in peace.”