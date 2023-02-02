Gregor Townsend’s record in this fixture is such that we should have learnt to trust him by now but the prospect of taking on England at Twickenham without Hamish Watson, Zander Fagerson, Ali Price and Chris Harris is disquieting nonetheless.

All four played when Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup last year with a 20-17 win at Murrayfield and all four were in the starting line-up in 2021 when Townsend’s side pulled off a rare victory at English rugby's HQ.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s match has come too soon for Watson and Fagerson. Despite an upbeat assessment from Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel earlier in the week, Townsend has erred on the side of caution. Dalziel said Fagerson was “good to go” but the reality of coming back in a Test match against England after two months out with a torn hamstring has persuaded Townsend to leave out the prop. WP Nel, 36 years young, starts in his place, with Simon Berghan providing tighthead cover on the bench. Fagerson will come into contention for next weekend’s home game against Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson played the full match for Edinburgh against Sharks last week, his first since suffering concussion against New Zealand on November 13, but again Townsend felt the step up at Twickenham was too much, too soon. It opens the door for Luke Crosbie to make his first Six Nations appearance, reward for the Edinburgh’s flanker’s excellent form, most notably in the recent Champions Cup win over Saracens. While no-one could question the openside’s abrasive qualities, Crosbie lacks experience. His only previous Test start came in the dispiriting first Test defeat in Argentina in the summer.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during a training session at the Oriam last week. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

While the absence of Fagerson and Watson can be put down to medical reasons, the omission of Price and Harris is based on form. Price, a mainstay at scrum-half since the last World Cup, is not even on the bench, paying the price for an indifferent season with Glasgow Warriors during which he has had to play second fiddle to George Horne. Horne’s reward is a place among the replacements but it is London Irish’s Ben White who will wear the No 9 jersey against England. It will be his second start for Scotland, and his first alongside Finn Russell. White had a huge impact in this fixture last year, coming on as a temporary replacement for Price and scoring a wonderful try before returning to the bench and then reappearing late in the game.

Much will depend on the Russell-White combination. As ever, the lavishly gifted stand-off holds the key for Scotland and is well used to working alongside Price after their years together at Glasgow and Scotland. White will need to get onto Russell’s wavelength but the scrum-half impressed Townsend during the second Test win over Argentina in the summer – his one previous start – and the coach talked up White’s kicking game during Thursday’s team announcement press conference. Price, meanwhile, finds himself at something of a crossroads with the World Cup looming.

Harris at least gets a place on the bench. The Gloucester outside centre has been Townsend’s defensive bulwark for the past four years but now finds himself behind Huw Jones in the pecking order. Jones links up in the midfield with Sione Tuipulotu and the Glasgow pair have combined well for their club this season, most notably in the win over the Stormers, last year’s URC champions. Jones has more attacking thrust than Harris so this could be deemed a bold call by Townsend. The Edinburgh-born centre also has an excellent strike-rate against England, with four tries in four games.

The other big call is the selection of Kyle Steyn on the wing. With Darcy Graham ruled out, probably until the round 4 match at home to Ireland, Townsend has picked the Glasgow winger ahead of Sean Maitland and Ruaridh McConnochie, neither of whom make the match-day 23. Blair Kinghorn is on the bench and will cover the wing berths as well as stand-off and full-back.

Unlike Watson and Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Duhan van der Merwe have been deemed fit enough to start despite neither having played much rugby of late. Respective heel and ankle injuries have kept them out but both get the nod for Twickenham and will be key to Scotland’s hopes of a third successive win over England.

Scotland team (v England, Twickenham, Saturday, 4.45pm)

15. Stuart Hogg; 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. WP Nel, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie (capt), 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Matt Fagerson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad