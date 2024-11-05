Gregor Townsend: 'We condemn any abuse, whether that’s domestic, online, social'

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean

Chief Rugby Writer

Comment
Published 5th Nov 2024, 20:19 BST
Scotland coach won’t be drawn on the specifics of the Hogg case

Gregor Townsend has said Scottish Rugby condemns all forms of abuse after being asked about Stuart Hogg pleading guilty to a domestic abuse charge against his estranged wife.

Although he wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of the Hogg case, the Scotland coach made clear the governing body’s stance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hogg, 32, had been due to stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday but pleaded guilty to a single charge when he appeared at the court. The former Scotland captain will be sentenced on December 5 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg leaves Selkirk Sheriff Court, with his father, where he admitted abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years.placeholder image
Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg leaves Selkirk Sheriff Court, with his father, where he admitted abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years. | PA

“I’m not going to comment on any specific cases, especially one that’s still ongoing,” said Townsend. “But on behalf of Scottish Rugby, we condemn any abuse.”

Pressed further on the matter, the coach added: “As I say, I’m not going to comment on that specific case, but we condemn any abuse, whether that’s domestic, online, social, and that’s something we feel strongly about.”

Hogg admitted a single charge of domestic abuse, between 2019 and 2024 at locations including Hawick, Scottish Borders, and Bearsden, Glasgow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hogg, who plays for French club Montpellier, now lives abroad and is in the process of divorce proceedings, the court heard.

The 100-times capped full-back admitted a single charge which said he “did engage in a course of behaviour which was abusive of your ex-partner, Gillian Hogg” and that he “did shout and swear in an aggressive manner, track her movements (and) send her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature”.

Related topics:Stuart HoggScottish Rugby
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice