Gregor Townsend: 'We condemn any abuse, whether that’s domestic, online, social'
Gregor Townsend has said Scottish Rugby condemns all forms of abuse after being asked about Stuart Hogg pleading guilty to a domestic abuse charge against his estranged wife.
Although he wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of the Hogg case, the Scotland coach made clear the governing body’s stance.
Hogg, 32, had been due to stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday but pleaded guilty to a single charge when he appeared at the court. The former Scotland captain will be sentenced on December 5 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
“I’m not going to comment on any specific cases, especially one that’s still ongoing,” said Townsend. “But on behalf of Scottish Rugby, we condemn any abuse.”
Pressed further on the matter, the coach added: “As I say, I’m not going to comment on that specific case, but we condemn any abuse, whether that’s domestic, online, social, and that’s something we feel strongly about.”
Hogg admitted a single charge of domestic abuse, between 2019 and 2024 at locations including Hawick, Scottish Borders, and Bearsden, Glasgow.
Hogg, who plays for French club Montpellier, now lives abroad and is in the process of divorce proceedings, the court heard.
The 100-times capped full-back admitted a single charge which said he “did engage in a course of behaviour which was abusive of your ex-partner, Gillian Hogg” and that he “did shout and swear in an aggressive manner, track her movements (and) send her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature”.
