Gregor Townsend steps up pursuit of Fin Smith but knows England are also on the case
Gregor Townsend has stepped up his efforts to persuade Fin Smith to commit to Scotland but has warned that England will also be pursuing the promising young stand-off.
Smith, who is dual qualified, moved from Worcester to Northampton earlier this season as the Sixways club were put into administration. The 20-year-old made an impressive debut last weekend, kicking 13 points in a 45-31 win over Bristol, and has retained his place for Friday’s match against Exeter.
“I have spoken to Fin a few times, prior to this summer and also over the last couple of months,” said Townsend. “He got a bad injury in training so has only been available for his new club Northampton for the last couple of months.
“It has been great having conversations with him. He is a young man but he is very mature and understands the game and has very strong links to Gala so that is always a good thing,” smiled the Scotland coach who hails from the Borders town.
Smith was born in Warwick and has already played for England Under-20s but is the grandson of former Scotland and Lions prop, Tom Elliot.
“He will maybe have to make a decision sooner than people think because he is a very good player,” added Townsend. “I am sure England will be after him as well. He hadn’t played till last week so his focus will be with his new club and getting back playing again in the middle of the November Tests so I would imagine his conversion with us and England will continue after this November period.”
Comments
