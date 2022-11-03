Fin Smith signed for Northampton Saints (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

Smith, who is dual qualified, moved from Worcester to Northampton earlier this season as the Sixways club were put into administration. The 20-year-old made an impressive debut last weekend, kicking 13 points in a 45-31 win over Bristol, and has retained his place for Friday’s match against Exeter.

“I have spoken to Fin a few times, prior to this summer and also over the last couple of months,” said Townsend. “He got a bad injury in training so has only been available for his new club Northampton for the last couple of months.

“It has been great having conversations with him. He is a young man but he is very mature and understands the game and has very strong links to Gala so that is always a good thing,” smiled the Scotland coach who hails from the Borders town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was born in Warwick and has already played for England Under-20s but is the grandson of former Scotland and Lions prop, Tom Elliot.