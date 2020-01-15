Gregor Townsend set to announce Scotland's Six Nations captain

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is set to announce his captain for the forthcoming Six Nations campaign - with Stuart Hogg expected to get the nod.

The Daily Mail reports that the Exeter Chiefs full-back will, barring a last-minute U-turn, be handed the armband as the Scots seek to exorcise the ghosts of last year's World Cup.

Hogg, who left Glasgow Warriors for the English Premiership during the summer, has only captained his country on one occasion - the defeat by the USA in Houston two years ago - but has been named vice-captain on numerous other occasions and with John Barclay and Greig Laidlaw, who have both captained Scotland in the past, announcing their retirement from international rugby, Townsend has fewer options for a leader on the park.

The 27-year-old is likely to take over from Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally, who cast doubt on his future as national team skipper earlier this month.

McInally endured a grim World Cup in Japan, losing his place to Fraser Brown for the final pool-stage game with the hosts, which ended in a tournament-ending 28-21 loss to the hosts.

The 29-year-old was a visibly broken man in the wake of 27-3 opening defeat by Ireland which had the Scots immediately on the back foot.

The hooker was given a four-week break after Japan and now feels refreshed but admitted the national captaincy hasn’t been spoken about with coach Gregor Townsend since.

“We have talked since the World Cup. We have had conversations but nothing about the captaincy,” said McInally.

The Scotland squad for the 2020 Six Nations is due to be announced later today.