Gregor Townsend hailed Duhan van der Merwe for his Calcutta Cup hat-trick but admitted he feared the winger might stray into touch as he scored his stunning second try.

Scotland came from behind to win 30-21 at Murrayfield and beat England for the fourth time in a row. Van der Merwe stole the show with his treble, rising to the occasion once again against the Auld Enemy. He has now scored six tries in four matches against England. He is the first Scotland player to score a hat-trick in the fixture’s 153-year history but Townsend believes even that doesn’t surpass what he achieved at Twickenham last season when he bagged two tries, one of them an outstanding solo effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Scoring three tries is an amazing achievement but I don’t think it’ll beat last year,” said the Scotland coach. “Duhan’s two tries were amazing. He scored three years ago as well so clearly thrives in this fixture and we’re delighted he was available today.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is all smiles after the win over England at Murrayfield.

Townsend joked that his three tries at Murrayfield were “run-ins” before singling out the second for special praise. Van der Merwe took a pass from Huw Jones inside his own half before scorching down the left touchline to score. The try put Scotland ahead for the first time in the match.

“The breakthrough try where he went down the wing made a big difference,” said Townsend. “The first try was exceptional play from Sione [Tuipulotu] and Huw Jones to keep the ball alive. That was the first time we’d had an attacking platform in England’s half, so that was needed.

“The second one was a big momentum-swinger. The crowd appreciated it and realised that too, and the third one, Finn [Russell]’s kick, a good bounce and Duhan to finish was great to see.”

The coach was more than a little concerned as van der Merwe hugged the touchline for the second score. “I think he was teasing with us because he was very close, and even when he finished his try,” added Townsend. “I think [he has] that ability to back yourself because he could easily have slowed down and tried to step someone and use his power but he just went for it and that was great.

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe runs in his third try during a momentous evening for the winger.

“There’s risk and reward with that because if you go for it and you’re tackled then you’re in touch but he had enough pace to get there and I’m sure there will be footage of us jumping up and down in the coaches’ box.”

Van der Merwe is now up to second in the all-time Scotland try-scorers list with 26, one behind Stuart Hogg.

In beating England for the fourth successive time, Townsend’s team have matched the achievement of the Scotland side of 1970 to 1972 whose run included a victory in the 1971 centenary international. You have to go back to 1896 for the only other time Scotland have beaten England four years in a row in the championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if this was a golden age for Scotland in the Calcutta Cup, Townsend said: “It probably feels like that for us older people and people who have supported the team for a while. This was Rory [Darge]’s first Calcutta Cup and he comes away with a win, and there are other guys who have only been involved in wins. It’s a great period because this game means so much more than just a one-off fixture. I’m just so glad we managed to get the win again.”

Scotland lost Sione Tuipulotu to injury early in the second half and the centre had to be replaced by Cameron Redpath. “Sione picked up a knee injury, I think it’s medial,” said Townsend. “He felt he could run it off - he did in the first half - but as soon as he got out in the second half it was clear it wasn’t going to work. I was really pleased for Cam to be in another Calcutta Cup victory.”