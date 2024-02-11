The quartet missed the home loss to France on Saturday but the head coach is confident that some, and possibly all, could return for the Calcutta Cup game at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh duo Graham and Nel and Toulouse full-back Kinghorn have not played in this season’s championship due to quad, neck and knee injuries, respectively. Steyn, the Glasgow Warriors winger, started the opener against Wales but pulled out of the France match after his wife went into labour.

Graham, the top try-scorer in the Scotland squad, is back training with Edinburgh who play Zebre on Friday. Glasgow host the Dragons on Saturday evening and Toulouse face Oyonnax in the afternoon.

“Darcy is now fully training, so you might see him running around with Edinburgh this week,” said Townsend. “WP Nel might be involved with Edinburgh. Kyle Steyn is not injured so he’ll be available. Whether he plays with Glasgow or stays with us, we’ll see.

“With Blair, it will all depend on how he comes back to training next week. He’ll start running next week so if that progresses quickly he could be available too. I don’t think he’s available to play for [Toulouse] next week.”