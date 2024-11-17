Gregor Townsend has say on 'breakaway league' and Ali Price French link

US-backed proposal is reportedly targeting Finn Russell

Gregor Townsend described talk of a breakaway league featuring global franchises as “intriguing” but questioned the likelihood of the project coming to fruition.

The US-backed proposal is reportedly targeting the world’s top players, with Finn Russell and Antoine Dupont said to be at the top of the “wish list”. Leading coaches are also to be recruited for the putative league which would feature eight franchises linked to cities across the main rugby countries.

Scotland's Finn Russell and France's Antoine Dupont are reportedly on the 'wish list' of the breakaway league. | AFP via Getty Images

It has been likened to golf’s battle with LIV, the pro men's circuit that broke away from the main tour. One of the key elements behind the proposals is a slimmed-down fixture list aimed at appealing to players who feel there are far too many games in the rugby calendar.

“I did read one article on it but I don't know how much substance there is in it,” said Townsend, the Scotland head coach. “So it's obviously intriguing to read it now but I don't know if it's ever going to happen so we'll wait and see.”

It is likely that most players would seek assurances on their international futures before signing up to any potential new league.

Ali Price in action for Scotland against Fiji earlier this month. | SNS Group

Townsend, meanwhile, said he was unable to comment on a report linking the Scotland scrum-half Ali Price with a move to Montpellier. French media said the Edinburgh player would join the Top 14 club next season to replace Springbok World Cup winner Cobus Reinach who is returning to South Africa. Price, 31, is contracted to Edinburgh until the summer.