Why six regulars missed out on Autumn Test squad

Gregor Townsend named an expanded 45-man squad for the Autumn Nations Series but there were still a number of notable omissions.

Neither Richie and Jonny Gray was included, nor Johnny Matthews who was the URC’s top try-scorer last season. Ross Thompson and Gus Warr both missed out and injury ruled out Cam Redpath, for the time being at least.

Townsend wanted to include Jonny Gray but the player and his club, Bordeaux-Begles, felt it was better for the second-row forward to use the international window to rest. Gray, 30, has been involved in all seven of Bordeaux’s Top 14 games this season, his first action in almost 18 months after serious knee issues.

Bordeaux-Begles' Scottish lock Jonny Gray is not in Townsend's squad. | AFP via Getty Images

“That’s a bit disappointing from our perspective,” said Townsend. “Johnny and Bordeaux feel that given he’s played two months of consistent rugby for Bordeaux that it’s an opportunity for him to rest during November. We’d much rather have him playing with us, but that’s just the way it is and we’ve got to move on with other second rows.”

Asked if he saw a way back for the younger Gray brother, the coach said: “Of course. He was out for 18 months. He’s come back and played at a high standard, but it’s difficult with players playing in France. They’re not available for all our games and we understand the challenges of that, but it’s also disappointing that he’s not available for this period.”

His older brother Richie, 35, also misses out on selection and the curtain could now have come down on his outstanding Scotland career. He is due to leave Glasgow next month to join Toyota Verblitz in Japan and will not be available for the Six Nations. Townsend said it was “a form decision”.

He went on to praise the lock who has won 79 Scotland caps, one for the British & Irish Lions and played at three Rugby World Cups.

“He’s had two careers almost internationally,” said Townsend. “The first one was exceptional when he came through. I was fortunate enough to be involved at that time as an assistant coach. I remember a line-break against France, with his blond hair. He was a revelation. He got into the Lions on the back of playing so well for Scotland and Glasgow.”

He then dropped out of the international picture but returned with a vengeance.

Richie Gray may now have played his last game for Scotland. | Getty Images

“The way he's come back in the last couple of years, I think he's been better,” added Townsend. “He played in some really big wins for us. The wins against England, especially Twickenham two years ago. He’s been very professional to make the most of what he can do physically to go with the experience he's had.”

Matthews’ exclusion is a curious one. Townsend preferred to concentrate on the hookers he had chosen, Ewan Ashman, Paddy Harrison and Dylan Richardson, who were part of the tour to North and South America.

“We know what Johnny can bring but we just feel that those players who are in the squad grabbed their opportunity in the summer and have continued to play well this year,” said the coach.

Thompson, who moved from Glasgow to Edinburgh in the summer, also missed out despite the fact that Townsend said he was “playing better now than he’s probably ever done”. The coach said Warr, the Sale scrum-half was also unlucky not to be selected.