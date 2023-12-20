Grant Gilchrist signs new Edinburgh deal and sets sights on becoming second ever player to hit club landmark

Grant Gilchrist during Edinburgh Rugby training session at Hive Stadium, on December 19, 2023. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Edinburgh co-captain Grant Gilchrist has signed a new contract which ties him to the club until June 2025.

It is also likely to push him through the 200 appearances mark, becoming just the second player in the club’s history to reach that landmark after Allan Jacobsen.

Gilchrist, 33, made his 194th Edinburgh appearance in the Challenge Cup victory over Castres Olympique on Saturday and is expected to lead the team into the 1872 Cup first leg against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on Friday.

This is his 13th season with Edinburgh Rugby and his fifth campaign as captain and he said extending his stay was an easy decision.

“I’m delighted to have signed an extension to my contract,” he said. “I’ve made no secret of my love for my boyhood club and the city I call home. My two young boys are now Edinburgh supporters and love coming to the games and chanting ‘Ed-in-burgh’, so my connection to the club only gets deeper and deeper.

“I’m desperate to help bring success for our fans and believe we have the squad, coaches and staff to make that happen.”

Gilchrist, who came through the ranks at Alloa RFC and Stirling County, made his professional debut for Edinburgh in September 2011 against Cardiff.

“It would be a huge honour for me to reach 200 caps, to be up there with the absolute legends of this club is a bit surreal to be honest,” he added. “If, fingers crossed, I can make it happen, it’ll be an incredibly proud day for me and my family.”

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, paid tribute to Gilchrist’s loyalty and leadership skills.

“Simply put, Grant loves playing for Edinburgh and that’s been hugely apparent since I joined the club in the summer,” said Everitt. “He’s a true one-club man that takes a huge amount of pride in representing this team and putting his body on the line for his teammates.

“When Grant speaks, players sit up and listen because of his experience and knowledge of the game. What people perhaps don’t see is the amount of work he puts in away from the training paddock, his analysis and study of both his own game and opponents is second to none.