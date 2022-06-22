Grand Slam rugby hero Sean Lineen takes on new role in tennis

Sean Lineen stepped away from Scotland in December after more than 30 years as player, coach and administrator.

Lineen, 60, is one of four new non-executive directors to be appointed, the others being Michele Mair, Graeme Gault and Anja Vreg.

They will join this month and their role will be to “help support the executive team and the wider board deliver the 2022-2026 strategy”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lineen, a keen tennis player, stepped away from Scottish rugby just before Christmas after more than 30 years’ service as a player, coach and administrator. Most gloriously, he was a key member of Scotland’s 1990 Grand Slam team.

He had a successful spell as coach of Glasgow Warriors between 2006 and 2012 and coached Scotland Under-20s. He was also in charge of the national age grade programme, head of academies and pivotal in the introduction of Super6.

Mair, 50, is a former Scottish No.1 and an active member of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She has worked in golf for over 21 years, for IMG Golf and WME Golf as vice president and global head of golf communications.

Gault is the former chairman of the RAF Lawn Tennis Association and the founder and chief executive of Vannin Sports Management while Vreg worked as tournament director in Portoroz, and player board representative for the WTA.

Michele Mair, the former Scottish No 1, in action at the Scottish Grass Court Championships at Craiglockhart in 1991. Picture: Hamish Campbell

Graham Watson, chair of Tennis Scotland, said: “Tennis has experienced significant growth over recent years and Sean, Michele, Anja and Graeme all bring a range of experience to the organisation to add to the existing strong executive team.”