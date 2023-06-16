Gonzalo Quesada to take over from Kieran Crowley as Italy coach after Rugby World Cup

He will take over when Crowley’s contract expires at the end of the year and be in charge for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations. Quesada, 49, will become the first Argentinian to coach Italy. The former Test fly-half and full-back has been in charge of Top 14 side Stade Francais since 2020 but it was announced last October he would not see out his contract which ran till 2024. He was previously coach of the Jaguares in his native Argentina, steering them to the final of Super Rugby, while he also won the Top 14 title in 2015 and the Challenge Cup in 2017 in his first stint with Stade. His second spell in charge was less successful.