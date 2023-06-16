Gonzalo Quesada to take over from Kieran Crowley as Italy coach after Rugby World Cup

He will take over when Crowley’s contract expires at the end of the year and be in charge for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations. Quesada, 49, will become the first Argentinian to coach Italy. The former Test fly-half and full-back has been in charge of Top 14 side Stade Francais since 2020 but it was announced last October he would not see out his contract which ran till 2024. He was previously coach of the Jaguares in his native Argentina, steering them to the final of Super Rugby, while he also won the Top 14 title in 2015 and the Challenge Cup in 2017 in his first stint with Stade. His second spell in charge was less successful.
Italy’s federation, the FIR, said on Thursday that Crowley would not be kept on after this autumn’s Rugby World Cup despite the recent upturn in results which saw the Azzurri end a 36-match losing run in the Six Nations with a victory over Wales in Cardiff last year and then follow it up with a first ever win over Australia. Crowley wanted to remain in post but Italy have opted to bring in Quesada who has international experience as an assistant coach with France and Argentina.
“I’m honoured and proud to become the coach of the Italian national team,” said Quesada. “Italy have improved a lot in recent seasons, respecting their usual strengths and at the same time developing a captivating game.”