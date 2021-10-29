Gloucester 13 Exeter 16: How Scotland quartet warmed up for Australia clash

A quartet of Scotland internationals warmed up for facing Australia by featuring in the Gallagher Premiership clash between Gloucester and Exeter on Friday night.

By Bruce McMurray
Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:18 pm
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:20 pm
Scotland's Sam Skinner (centre) celebrates Exeter's victory at Gloucester. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Exeter duo Stuart Hogg and Sam Skinner tasted a 13-16 victory ahead of joining up with Gregor Townsend's squad for next Sunday’s Autumn Series clash against the Wallabies at Murrayfield. ​

Gloucester, who had Scots pair Adam Hastings and Chris Harris in their line-up, lost for the first time in five matches as Exeter’s second-half rally proved decisive.

Gloucester led 13-6 at the interval thanks to a try from Jack Singleton and eight points from the boot of Hastings, but they missed chances to kill their opponents off in the 10 minutes after the restart.

Exeter made them pay for their profligacy by scoring two tries from Alec Hepburn and Will Witty, with Harvey Skinner having contributed a pair of first-half penalties.

Skinner missed both conversions and two penalty attempts and was fortunate that this did not prove more costly.

