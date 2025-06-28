Glory for Blair Kinghorn but Toulouse need extra time in Top 14 final classic
Blair Kinghorn will join up with the British and Irish Lions with another Top 14 winner’s medal in his pocket after he helped Stade Toulousain retain the French title in dramatic circumstances at the Stade de France.
Kinghorn started on the wing as Toulouse defeated Union Bordeaux Bègles 39-33 in extra time in a thrilling encounter in Paris.
Thomas Ramos was the hero, landing two vital penalties during the second half of the extra 20 minutes after the sides had been locked at 33-33 at the end of normal time.
Ramos, playing at full-back, didn't miss all night, converting all three Toulouse tries and kicking six penalties.
While it was joy for Kinghorn, it was agony for his Scotland team-mate Jonny Gray who came on as a replacement in extra time for Bordeaux.
Toulouse, who have now won a hat-trick of French titles, were 10 points clear with 11 minutes of normal time remaining but Bordeaux produced a superhuman effort to take the game into extra time. Guido Petti’s converted try brought them to within three points of the holders and Maxime Lucu’s late, late penalty tied things up at 33-all.
The game was played at a frenetic pace, with the lead changing hands time and again. The sides scored three tries apiece, with England international Jack Willis scoring twice for Toulouse after Anthony Jelonch had got their opener. Bordeaux made a huge contribution to the match and their tries came from Damian Penaud, Matthieu Jalibert and Petti, who had been yellow-carded in the first half. Lucu, the Bordeaux scrum-half, was outstanding, adding 15 points with the boot.
But it was Toulouse’s night - again. Bordeaux have the compensation of the European Champions Cup, which they won last month, but the Brennus Shield remains just out of reach.
For Kinghorn, it’s another winner’s medal to add to last year’s Champions Cup and Top 14 double. The Scotland full-back will now fly to Australia to join up with the Lions as they look to win a Test series for the first time in 12 years.
Comments
