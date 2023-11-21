It’s never easy losing your captain but the way Glasgow Warriors have coped without Kyle Steyn says a lot about Stafford McDowall, the man who has led the team in his absence.

Stafford McDowall has captained Glasgow Warriors in the absence of the injured Kyle Steyn and led them to victory over Benetton at the weekend. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The influential Steyn suffered an ankle injury in the defeat by Connacht in Galway last month but Glasgow have bounced back to win three in a row since and share the lead with Leinster atop the United Rugby Championship. McDowall has continued the excellent form of last season which saw the centre rewarded with his Scotland debut against Italy in July. He was unlucky not to make the final cut for the Rugby World Cup but has been backed to add to his first cap.

“He’s grown a lot,” said Pete Murchie, the Glasgow assistant coach. “He might have had a couple of difficult seasons but sometimes that just shapes players and makes them the player they are. He’s not had it all his own way but last year he was excellent and this year he’s playing every game and is captain.

“He’s consistently never below a certain level and as he showed at the weekend with his ball-carrying, his defence and his kicking game he’s really stepped up. He got capped in the summer and I’m sure he’s looking to press on in that regard as well. And the way he’s started the season won’t do him any harm.

“I’m sure he would have been close in the summer [to making the World Cup squad]. There were a couple of tight calls in that department but he’s knocking on the door, that’s for sure. At the end of every World Cup cycle….. you’re thinking about guys who may play a big part for you in four years’ time and I’d imagine he’d be one of those guys who could play a major role.”