Stuart Hogg to fly home from Glasgow Warriors’ South Africa camp

Stuart Hogg will return to Scotland from Glasgow Warriors’ time in South Africa ahead of his team mates after failing to recover from an ankle injury he sustained against Munster.

The Scotland international played no part in Warriors’ vidtory over Cheetahs on Saturday in Bloemfontein and will now fly back to Glasgow.

Stuart Hogg sustained an injury in Glasgow's 25-10 victory over Munster. Picture: SNS Group

Zander Fagerson has undergone surgery on the injury he picked up in the PRO14 clash at the Toyota Stadium.

The tight-head prop took a knock to the ankle but surgery was successful and Fagerson will travel with the rest of Dave Rennie’s squad to Cape Town in the next few days ahead of the clash with Southern Kings.

Robbie Nairn and Adam Nicol have been added to the squad with the pair expected to join up with their team mates in Cape Town later this week.