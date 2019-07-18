‘Raw talent’ Jale Vakaloloma joins Fijian coterie at Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors have signed the Fijian forward Jale Vakaloloma on a two-year deal, subject to visa and medical.

Predominately a back-row, the 22-year-old is also comfortable playing in the second-row, according to the Scotstoun club.

Vakaloloma, who is also known as Jale Railala, was named in the Fiji Rugby World Cup training squad in May 2019 after impressing in Queensland Premier Rugby where he played for Easts Rugby Union.

He has also played for Brisbane City in Australia’s National Rugby Championship, alongside established internationals such as Quade Cooper and Karmichael Hunt.

While yet to win a full cap, he has played for the second string Fiji Warriors side. The 6ft 5in Vakaloloma will join fellow Fijians, Niko Matawalu and Mesu Dolokoto at Glasgow next season.

He said: “This is a great opportunity for me to play with a top European side and I can’t wait to get started. Working under the coaching team led by Dave Rennie can only improve my game and I know many Fijians have gone to Glasgow and been successful and I hope to follow in their footsteps.”

Glasgow head coach Rennie said: “We’re hugely excited by Jale’s raw talent and believe he has the potential to grow into an excellent player in our environment. He is a really impressive athlete; dynamic, powerful and skilful. He’s extremely dangerous in open play and his versatility will be important for our squad depth, especially in a World Cup year.”