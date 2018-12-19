Jonathan Humphreys to leave Glasgow Warriors for Wales role under Wayne Pivac

Glasgow Warriors forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys is to leave Scotstoun and take up an assitant coaching role with Wales under Wayne Pivac, it has been confirmed.

The former Welsh international will be joined by fellow ex-national team colleague Stephen Jones, who is currently backs coach with Scarlets.

The pair will start their new roles after the 2019 World Cup when Pivac takes over from Warren Gatland after the Japan tournament.

Skills coach Neil Jenkins and Paul Stridgeon, currently head of phyiscal performance, will both retain their roles in Pivac’s backroom staff.

The former Scarlets coach believes he is bringing in “two hugely experienced, quality Welsh coaches” in Jones and Humphreys.

He added: “The Welsh Rugby Union has been forward thinking with their planning and recruitment for post RWC 2019 and this has allowed me to bring in and secure the coaches we wanted.

“Stephen and Jonathan are hugely respected not only for what they did on the field as players but in their careers as coaches and I’m delighted to have them as part of our team.

“They will bring a huge amount of experience, excitement and passion to their roles.”

Humphreys, who has been working under Pivac’s countryman Dave Rennie at Glasgow, turned out 35 times for Wales and had spells at club level with Cardiff RFC and Bath.

Prior to his role at Scotstoun he had been forwards coach with Ospreys between 2006 and 2013, and Scotland between 2013 and 2017.

Admitting it was a “huge honour” to return to Wales, Humphreys added: “The opportunity to come back and coach my country with Wayne and Stephen is one that I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m indebted to Scottish Rugby. I’d like to thank Mark Dodson, Scott Johnson and Vern Cotter for giving me the opportunity to be involved in their vision six years ago.

“I will always take great pride in my time here and the growth and success that the whole of Scottish Rugby have experienced in that time.

“In the meantime, I have a job to do in Glasgow and my focus will be solely here until the end of the season.

“The club set-up at Scotstoun is one of the best I have experienced during my coaching career and it would be fantastic to try and finish up with some silverware.”

Pivac, a former Fiji national team coach, has a contract until after the World Cup in 2023.