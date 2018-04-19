Jamie Bhatti signs new deal with Glasgow Warriors

Jamie Bhatti has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Glasgow Warriors.

The loose-head prop has impressed for the Warriors since making his debut last season and will remain at Scotstoun for at least another 12 months.

The 24-year-old has made himself a fixture of the Scotland squad this term, playing in every one of the national team’s autumn Test internationals and the five matches in the Six Nations.

Speaking to Warriors TV, Bhatti said: “It’s been a whirlwind of a year. I came in for my first pre-season as a professional, got the opportunity to start a game at the beginning of the season and then managed to start most of the games after that.

“I then got in the Autumn Test squad and won my first cap for Scotland and played in all three games.

“I was playing for Scotland again in the Six Nations and now coming to the business end of the season I have eight caps (for Scotland) and I’ve played 25 times for the club, so it’s been a good first year as a professional.

“I just love being at this club. I want to keep improving as a player and I believe this is the right place for me to do that.”

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys added: “It’s great news for the club that Jamie is staying in Glasgow.

“He has really stepped up for both club and country this season and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue to develop.”