Huw Jones ‘set to swap Glasgow Warriors for Leicester Tigers’

Glasgow Warriors and Scotland centre Huw Jones is reportedly in talks with Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

The 24-year-old could be the latest Warriors player to quit the PRO14, with Stuart Hogg having already confirmed a move to Exeter Chiefs and Finn Russell now plying his trade for Top 14 side Racing 92.

Greig Laidlaw left Edinburgh for Gloucester in 2014 and now plays for ASM Clermont Auvergne while a host of other former Scots-based PRO14 players - including David Denton, Moray Low, Sean Maitland, Josh Strauss and Tim Visser - are currently playing for Premiership sides.

According to RugbyPass, Jones has held “advanced talks” with the Welford Road club, with Tigers looking to replace Australia international Matt Tooumua. The Wallaby has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Rugby Australia and Melbourne Rebels, as he looks to secure a spot in Michael Cheika’s squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Jones spent time with amateur sides False Bay and UCT Ikey Tigers in South Africa, as well as Western Province and Stormers. He moved to Glasgow in December last year.