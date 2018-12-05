Glasgow Warriors prop Alex Allan banned for three weeks

Glasgow Warriors prop Alex Allan has been handed a three-week ban following the red card he received for a dangerous tackle in the 29-20 home win over the Scarlets last Saturday

It means the 26-year-old loosehead will be unavailable for both games in the upcoming double-header against Lyon in the Heineken Champions Cup and the first of the 1872 Cup matches against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on 22 December.

Allan, who has seven Scotland caps, was shown a red card by Irish referee Frank Murphy for an 18th-minute challenge on Scarlets’ Jake Ball which contravened Law 9.13 – “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

“Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.”

Allan accepted that his actions had warranted a red card.

The all-Irish panel found that there was an act of foul play with contact to the head, which carries a mid-range entry point of six weeks. A ban of six weeks was reduced due to mitigating factors, the player’s good record, acceptance of the red card and behaviour throughout the hearing.