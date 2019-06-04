Glasgow Warriors plan to increase Scotstoun capacity to 12,000

Glasgow Warriors are planning to increase the capacity of Scotstoun by as much as 4,000.

The move was confirmed as the club, who last month missed out on a second Guinness Pro14 title in a final attended by more than 47,000 at Celtic Park, unveiled a new badge.

The Warriors regularly play in front of 7,350 sell-out crowds at the venue in the west of Glasgow, which is leased from the city council’s leisure arm Glasgow Life and shared with athletics.

Warriors managing director Nathan Bombrys said: “We have a scheme set up with the city to develop something here at Scotstoun. You can’t argue with how well Scotstoun has worked. Now we just need to evolve it and go to the next level.”

Glasgow moved to Scotstoun from Firhill in 2012. The running track has curtailed ambitions to increase capacity apart from a brief window at the end of the season when temporary stands allow for 10,000 fans.

“I am not hung up on the exact number,” said Bombrys, who identified the north stand opposite the main stand as the most viable option for expansion.

“I would say between ten and 12 [thousand] would be about right,” he added.