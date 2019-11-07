Glasgow coach Dave Rennie unmoved by Saracens’ wrongdoing

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie insists there is no bad taste in his mouth over Saracens’ alleged wrongdoing as he looks back at three Heineken Champions Cup losses to the eventual winners last season.

On Tuesday, the European and English champions were sensationally hit with a suspended 35-point deduction and fine of more than £5 million by England’s Premiership Rugby Ltd for alleged salary cap breaches.

But Rennie refused to be drawn on the situation regarding a club who beat them twice in the pool stage last season and then whipped the Warriors 56-27 at Allianz Park in the last eight. Glasgow won all their other matches in the tournament.

“Europe doesn’t matter [in regards to Saracens] does it? The French have big budgets… I don’t think there is a salary cap in Europe as far as I know, so I have no issues with that,” said Rennie at yesterday’s Heineken Champions Cup launch in Cardiff.

Saracens face another fine after they failed to show up in the Welsh capital and represent themselves as holders at the Principality Stadium.

Saracens were due to be represented by director of rugby Mark McCall and captain Brad Barritt in Cardiff but neither attended alongside the other English and Guinness Pro14 clubs taking part in the 25th staging of Europe’s premier club competition, which starts next weekend.

The champions now face being fined by European Professional Club Rugby, the governing body of the major rugby tournaments.

“EPCR is disappointed to learn of Saracens’ decision to make their club representatives unavailable for today’s official 2019/20 season launch of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in Cardiff,” said an EPCR statement.

“EPCR will now consider what action is appropriate in this instance and will be making no further comment at this time.”

Tuesday’s shock ruling came after an investigation into business partnerships between chairman Nigel Wray and some of the London club’s players.

Saracens described it as “heavy handed” and said they would appeal the decision.