Fans unhappy with incredible kit clash in Cardiff-Glasgow match

Fans watching Glasgow Warriors’ clash with Cardiff Blues on Sunday afternoon, both inside the ground and watching at home, were left puzzled throughout the action by an incredible kit clash.

Both teams took to the field decked mainly in light blue. This was expected from the Welsh side (the clue is in the name, after all) but it was odd to see Warriors adopt their change colours for the Champions Cup fixture.

The Blues had a two-tone shirt with grey across the front and back of their jerseys and shorts, while Glasgow had white stripes down their kit.

However, the colour of the shoulders was almost identical on each strip and fans had a tough time telling the sides apart.

Twitter user @philsteele1 said: “Just worked out who’s who in this game - CBL in blue shirts and blue shorts which is the opposite of Glasgow who are blue shorts and blue shirts.”

While @GreggMac11 wondered: “These Glasgow and Cardiff Blues kits clash. Surely one team should wear another kit?”

Glasgow dominated the match throughout, racking up a healthy early lead en route to a 29-12 bonus point victory.