Chris Fusaro: I’m physically sick before every Glasgow Warriors game

Chris Fusaro, who is set to make his 150th appearance for Glasgow Warriors on Saturday when they take on Munster at Thomond Park, says he still gets so nervous before matches that he vomits.

“It’s part of my make-up, unfortunately,” said the 29-year-old flanker.

“I wish I could do something to stop it, but I guess it means I’m ready for a game. It’s just my coping mechanism.”

“I haven’t spewed as much recently because I tend to be more relaxed when I’m on the bench.

“But when I start, I still get the same excitement and the same feeling that I got when I was first coming into the side nine years ago.

“When that goes I’ll know the time is right to hang up the boots, but I’m still loving every game and as you get older you appreciate games more because you know you are getting closer and closer to your last one.”

Fusaro came off the bench for the Warriors in their two recent Champions Cup outings against Saracens and Cardiff Blues, but with Ryan Wilson and Matt Fagerson likely to be rested this weekend ahead of the start of Scotland’s Autumn Test schedule a week on Saturday, he is a good bet to start in Limerick in what promises to be a physical battle.