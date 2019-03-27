Chris Fusaro extends Glasgow Warriors stay as flanker closes in on a decade with club

Chris Fusaro has signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 29-year-old has been an ever present in Dave Rennie’s matchday squads throughout this season’s Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup campaigns.

The open-side flanker made his Warriors debut in 2010, which means his new deal will take his tenure at the club to over a decade.

Fusaro said: “Next season will be my 10th year with the club and it’s been a huge honour to have called it my home for such a long time and to be able to continue to do so.

“I live close to Scotstoun, my best friends are members of the squad and I’m really enjoying my rugby under Dave and the rest of the coaches. It was an easy decision for me and my family to make.”

Head coach Rennie said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Fuzzy. On and off the pitch he is an incredible professional and our environment will only benefit from his involvement for the next two years.

“He is currently playing some of his best rugby and sets a fantastic example to young players coming through the ranks here at Scotstoun.”