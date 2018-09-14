Cheetahs v Glasgow: Strong Warriors XV named despite key trio missing out

Dave Rennie has named a strong Glasgow Warriors side to face Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday, despite missing three key players.

Stuart Hogg misses out with an ankle injury while a knee complaint has sidelined Ryan Wilson and Nick Grigg is ruled out through illness.

Ali Price will make his first start of the 2018/19 campaign. Picture: SNS Group

Rennie’s side will be aiming for a repeat performance at the Toyota Stadium after securing all five points with a 29-26 victory last time out.

Scotland cap Ali Price is named in the starting line-up for the first time this season, along with Alex Dunbar and Ruaridh Jackson.

Dunbar slots into the midfield alongside Pete Horne, while Adam Hastings starts at fly-half after picking up the Man of the Match award during last week’s game against Munster at Scotstoun.

DTH van der Merwe and Tommy Seymour complete the back-three.

South African-born Oli Kebble starts in the front-row alongside Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson while Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray are paired together in the engine room.

Rob Harley shifts to blindside flanker and Callum Gibbins and Adam Ashe complete the pack.

Among the replacements is Huw Jones, named in a matchday 23 for the first time since Apri. He’s joined by George Turner, Alex Allan, D’Arcy Rae, Matt Fagerson, Chris Fusaro, George Horne and Nick Frisby.

Rennie said: “We’ve trained well and adjusted to the altitude this week. What we know is the Cheetahs are a different proposition at home as everyone in the Guinness PRO14 found out last season.

“Franco Smith is an experienced and innovative coach and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves against his side tomorrow.”

Warriors team to face Cheetahs

15. Ruaridh Jackson 14. Tommy Seymour 13. Alex Dunbar 12. Pete Horne 11. DTH van der Merwe 10. Adam Hastings 9. Ali Price 1. Oli Kebble 2. Fraser Brown 3. Zander Fagerson 4. Scott Cummings 5. Jonny Gray 6. Rob Harley 7. Callum Gibbins 8. Adam Ashe.

Replacements

16. George Turner 17. Alex Allan 18. D’Arcy Rae 19. Matt Fagerson 20. Chris Fusaro 21. George Horne 22. Nick Frisby 23. Huw Jones