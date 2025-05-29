Glasgow Warriors without key man for Stormers URC quarter-final but six-game ban ends for No 8

Centre left out of team due to Achilles issue

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huw Jones will miss Glasgow Warriors’ United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Stormers at Scotstoun on Friday with an Achilles injury.

The Scotland centre made his comeback in the game against Benetton in Italy on May 10 after two months out then retained his place for the match against Leinster in Dublin. But Jones is now sidelined again and his place at outside centre will be taken by Stafford McDowall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones sustained the initial Achilles injury in Scotland’s final Six Nations match against France in Paris in March.

Glasgow Warriors centre Huw Jones has an Achilles injury. | SNS Group

McDowall will link up in midfield with Sione Tuipulotu who will be playing in his second game since returning from a serious pectoral injury which required surgery.

Josh McKay and Henco Venter both return to the Glasgow side from injury and suspension, respectively. McKay starts at full-back in a selection which sees Kyle Rowe switch to the wing in place of Sebastian Cancelliere who drops out of the squad.

Elsewhere in the backline, there is a new halfback combination as George Horne and Tom Jordan replace Ben Afshar and Adam Hastings, with the latter named among the replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward returns after ban

Venter starts at No 8 after serving a six-game ban for making contact with the eye of Leicester prop Dan Cole in the Champions Cup in March. Henter’s inclusion sees Euan Ferrie move from eight to six, with academy back-rower Macenzzie Duncan dropping to the bench after his impressive performance in Dublin on what was his first start for the club.

There are changes in the front row where hooker Gregor Hiddleston and tighthead Murphy Walker are picked to start, the latter for the first time this season. They replace Seb Stephen and Fin Richardson. Scott Cummings comes into the second row for Jare Oguntibeju.

Glasgow are also boosted by the return to the bench of Johnny Matthews, Sam Talakai, Max Williamson and Jack Mann.

Huw Jones helped Warriors defeat Stormers at this stage of the competition last season. | SNS Group

The match is a repeat of last year’s URC’s quarter-final which Glasgow won 27-10 en route to beating the Bulls in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stormers finished the regular season strongly, winning four games in a row, all at home. By contrast, Glasgow lost their final three league matches.

“The Stormers will pose one of the most dangerous attacking threats in the competition tomorrow night, and we know that we must be at our best to meet the challenge they will bring,” said Warriors head coach Franco Smith.

Stormers danger

“They have the ability to hurt any team with ball in hand, mixing a physical forward pack with a backline that can spark something from anywhere.

“We know how special an atmosphere Scotstoun can provide on nights like these, and we know the Warrior Nation will make themselves heard tomorrow night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stormers have also announced their team and have named Springboks stand-off Manie Libbok on the bench, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starting at 10.

Glasgow Warriors v Stormers teams

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn (CAPT); Tom Jordan, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Hiddleston, Murphy Walker, Alex Samuel, Scott Cummings, Euan Ferrie, Rory Darge, Henco Venter. Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Sam Talakai, Max Williamson, Jack Mann, Macenzzie Duncan, Jamie Dobie, Adam Hastings.

DHL Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Ben Loader, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Stefan Ungerer; Ali Vermaak, Andre-Hugo Venter, Neethling Fouche, Salmaan Moerat (CAPT), Ruben van Heerden, Paul de Villiers, Marcel Theunissen, Evan Roos. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Vernon Matongo, Sazi Sandi, JD Schickerling, Connor Evans, Louw Nel, Herschel Jantjies, Manie Libbok.