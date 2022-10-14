Glasgow Warriors without boss Franco Smith in South Africa as work visa issues keep him in Scotland

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Warriors' head coach Franco Smith ahead of a United Rugby Championship fixture between Glasgow Warriors and Cardiff Rugby at Scotstoun, on September 23, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Smith’s UK work visa has not yet been approved and if he leaves the country now then he will have to restart the application process, so attack coach Nigel Carolan is leading operations on the ground in South Africa until the situation is resolved.

“We are monitoring it very closely, hoping he is here as soon as possible,” said Glasgow managing director Al Kellock. “It generally takes about three weeks [for the visa application to be completed], and we are past that point now, so we were hopeful it would have been done by now, but it hasn't come through in time.

“It could come through at any moment and he could be on a plane straightaway. But we have run out of time and flights to get him over for this game, so Nigel and the rest of the coaching team will take care of the decision-making during the game.”

Eben Etzebeth will make his debut for the Sharks after returning home from Toulon.

The Sharks have selected six players in total who have missed the first four rounds of the season because they were being rested after South Africa’s Rugby Championship campaign. Man-mountain Eben Etzebeth will make his debut in the second-row following his move home from Toulon during the summer. Meanwhile, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi alongside fellow 2019 World Cup winners Bongi Mbonambi and Makazole Mapimpi are set to make appearances off the bench.

“I’ve been in contact with Franco and he had input earlier in the week, so his stamp is firmly on the game-plan and the mind-set for this game,” said Carolan. “It is extremely challenging and frustrating for him not to be here, but we know what we are about, and we are well focussed on what needs to be done to win.

“More of their international players are on the bench rather than the starting side so I guess they are looking to finish the game strongly and are looking at how we performed at home last week when we disposed of the Bulls very much the Glasgow way,” he continued.

“The challenge now is to bring our game on the road and there is no better place to do that than in Durban against a Sharks side packed with Springboks.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is on the bench for the Sharks.

“We certainly don’t want to go hand-to-hand combat against them. We feel our advantage is moving the ball around and finding space.”

Carolan backed fit again Ollie Smith to make a big impact, with his selection at full-back meaning that Josh McKay moves to the wing. “They are two players who can really turn a game on its head, so hopefully Ollie will relish the occasion,” said the Irishman.

In the pack, South African summer recruit Sintu Manjezi makes his first start in the second-row, with Scott Cummings shifting to blindside flanker and Gregor Brown dropping to the bench.

“That’s a horses for courses selection,” explained Carolan. “We know that they are going to have a big pack, and they’ve got a scrum and line-out threat. Scott is a very experienced player, he’s played a bit at six in the past, he’s another confident ball-carrier, and it gives us another option in our line-out as well."

Cell C Sharks: Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Marnus Potgieter, Ben Tapuai, Anthony Volmink; Boeta Chamberlain, Jaden Hendrikse; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Kerron van Vuuren, Thomas du Toit (c), Eben Etzebeth, Hyron Andrews, Dylan Richardson, Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi. Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Carlu Sadie, Reniel Hugo, Siya Kolisi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Cameron Wright, Makazole Mapimpi.