Glasgow Warriors winger released from contract amid ‘ongoing legal matter’

The club said it was a mutual decision involving both the player and his agent. A statement from Glasgow Warriors said: “This decision is based on performance, a lack of game time, and an ongoing personal legal matter.”

Fifita, a Tongan international, joined Glasgow in October 2021 from the New Zealand provincial side North Harbour. He made his debut for the club in a United Rugby Championship clash with the Ospreys in January 2022 but made only two further appearances. The 25-year-old was the first Tongan back to play for the Warriors in the professional era and at 6ft 5in and 120kg he offered a real physical threat but he failed to establish himself in the team. The Glasgow statement added: “This decision has been made to let Walter Fifita out of his contract early to allow him to pursue his career elsewhere.”