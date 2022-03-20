Glasgow Warriors 'were not at their best' for much of win over Edinburgh Rugby

Glasgow's Duncan Weir with a penalty during a United Rugby Championship match between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby at Scotstoun Stadium.

The stand-off was off the field by the time Josh McKay scored the Warriors’ third and decisive try in the derby at Scotstoun, and credited winger Sebastian Cancelliere for providing the assist to the full-back.

“Even though the first 15, 20 minutes probably wasn’t our finest, we managed to grind out the result, get the game played in Edinburgh’s half, and we came away with some good, crucial points,” said Weir, who converted Tom Gordon’s first-half brace then added a penalty before being replaced by Ross Thompson with 25 minutes to go. “It was a bit of a classic derby match. It was pretty direct and in-your-face stuff at times, but it was good to come out on the right side of the result.

“It got pretty close and I thought we closed out the game really well. Josh McKay’s try is a bit of magic from Seb. In a tight game like that it’s these little moments.”

Edinburgh flanker Ben Muncaster agreed that the home team deserved to win, but insisted that his side could have fared much better had they done themselves justice.

“We weren’t as clinical as we set out to be quite a lot of the time,” he said. “We just didn’t fully get in the game - we had opportunities to win, get on top of them, but we didn’t take them and they were the better team.

“Glasgow executed their plays a lot better, and quite a lot of our attacks ended in unforced errors. They just had that extra spark, that extra bit of energy compared to us. I guess they were the better team.