Glasgow Warriors welcome return of British and Irish Lions Zander Fagerson and Ali Price for Leinster URC clash

Glasgow Warriors will welcome Zander Fagerson (left) and Ali Price back after their Lions stint. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Head Coach Danny Wilson has included the pair among seven changes in the starting XV for the ‘Plaster It Purple’ clash with Leinster after extending their winning run in the 2021-22 United Rugby Championship campaign last weekend.

Both internationals missed the win over Zebre Parma as Glasgow look for a fourth consecutive victory on their return to Scotstoun.

Speaking after naming his selection, head coach Danny Wilson said: “We’re pleased to be able to welcome our British and Irish Lions back for this match.

“Both Ali [Price] and Zander [Fagerson] have trained well since returning to our environment and both men are eager to play their part for the team.

“Leinster will be a big test for our squad – they’ve been the benchmark for the rest of the competition in recent years and we know they’ll present a physical challenge tomorrow night.

“It’s important for us to finish this first block of fixtures in the right manner, and we want to build on our three straight wins ahead of the international window.”

Both will be involved at BT Murrayfield for the four upcoming Autumn Nations Series matches after being named among Gregor Townsend’s 42-man Scotland squad, alongside 14 other Warriors’ team-mates.

Fagerson will line up alongside fellow call-up Jamie Bhatti, and Johnny Matthews in the only change to the front-row. Another Scotland call-up Rob Harley will make his first start of the season in the second-row alongside Richie Gray, the latter having stolen at least one lineout in each of Glasgow’s opening four fixtures.

Jack Dempsey comes back into the squad after missing the trip to Italy last weekend, with the number eight part of a triumvirate completed by captain Ryan Wilson and openside Rory Darge.

Behind the scrum, Duncan Weir partners the returning Price in the half-backs, having contributed seven points with the boot last weekend.

Sam Johnson comes back into the midfield at inside centre, which sees Sione Tuipulotu shift to outside centre after scoring his first try for the club in Parma last time out.

Rufus McLean – who leads the league in clean breaks and sits second for metres gained – is the only member of the back three to retain his place, with Kyle Steyn and Ross Thompson completing the starting XV.

The replacements see a trio of internationals provide the front-row cover, as Scotland duo George Turner and Oli Kebble are joined by Argentinian tight-head Enrique Pieretto.

Lewis Bean wears the number 19 jersey, whilst Matt Fagerson covers the back-row after missing last weekend’s win due to illness.

George Horne and Nick Grigg each rotate to the bench after starting in Parma, as does Cole Forbes, who starts amongst the replacements for the first time in his Glasgow career.

Elsewhere in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night, Scarlets host Benetton Treviso.