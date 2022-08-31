Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors called off as English club’s players go unpaid

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Warriors were due to play Worcester Warriors at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The teams were scheduled to meet at the Caledonian Stadium on Friday evening in a match to mark the centenary of Highland Rugby Club.

The Glasgow squad are already in the Highlands, having travelled north today, and will honour their community commitments but it now looks as if they will go into the new league season with just one friendly match under their belts.

Glasgow’s problems pale in comparison with those of Worcester whose future is looking increasingly parlous. Their decision to call off the game comes as their players face going without pay due to the club’s finances being frozen by HM Revenue & Customs while they chase unpaid tax.

In a statement released by director of rugby Steve Diamond, it was confirmed that Worcester would not travel north.

“It is unethical for professional players to play a full on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow,” the statement read.

The match in Inverness was due to be new Glasgow coach Franco Smith’s first in charge. Their next scheduled game is the friendly against Ulster at Scotstoun next Friday, September 9. Their opening game in the United Rugby Championship is seven days later against Benetton in Italy.

Glasgow say they will assess their options and could conceivably try to arrange a bounce match.

In a statement, the club said: “Our playing squad have already made the trip north, and our community activations will continue, including tomorrow’s open training session at Highland RFC.

“We are currently assessing if any alternative options are achievable and will be in touch with more information as soon as possible.

“Although we are disappointed by this outcome, we recognise the challenging situation Worcester currently find themselves in and wish them well.”

Worcester’s co-owner Colin Goldring told employees on Tuesday that it was unlikely payroll for August would be met, adding to fears of an exodus from Sixways as squad members become free agents through breach of contract.