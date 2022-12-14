Glasgow Warriors v Perpignan switched to Murrayfield as cold snap leaves Scotstoun unplayable

Glasgow Warriors have switched their Challenge Cup Pool A match against Perpignan on Friday to Murrayfield due to the current cold snap rendering Scotstoun unplayable.

The match will go ahead at the same 8pm kick-off time but will take place nearly 50 miles away from the club's usual home pitch, which has been deemed unsafe due to the freezing underfoot conditions.

The club are now working through the logistics required to ensure the game goes ahead, including whether buses can be provided to transport ticket holders from Glasgow to Edinburgh with train strikes set to take place on the day of the game.

Glasgow Warriors Managing Director, Al Kellock, said: “The club’s ground and operations team, along with the support of Scottish Rugby’s ground team have worked tirelessly on the pitch at Scotstoun over the past few days. However, the sustained cold weather has meant maintaining a playable surface is not possible.

“I am thankful to everyone who has worked extremely hard to ensure we have done all that possible to get the game on at Scotstoun, however unfortunately the weather has beaten us.

“Playing this game is a priority and we are grateful to Scottish Rugby for making the pitch at BT Murrayfield available to us at short notice. We understand that this option doesn’t suit everyone, particularly considering the ongoing train strikes, and for that reason we are now looking at what provisions we can make for getting to and from the game easier.