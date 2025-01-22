Glasgow Warriors v Connacht moved to new date amid Storm Éowyn warning
Glasgow Warriors’ match against Connacht has been moved from Friday to Sunday because of Storm Éowyn.
Severe gales will hit parts of the UK on Friday and the Met Office has issued amber warnings for wind.
The BKT United Rugby Championship match was supposed to be played at Scotstoun on Friday evening but concerns over safety means it will now kick off at 3.30pm on Sunday. Tickets purchased for the match will remain valid for the rescheduled date.
A joint statement from Glasgow Warriors and the URC said: “This decision has been made due to the severe weather warning in place and the high winds expected to occur across Scotland and Glasgow this Friday – the original date for the fixture.
“Safety of spectators, team and venue staff, players, match officials and broadcast personnel are the number one priority and it is clear that the expected weather conditions would severely compromise this.
“The URC would like to thank both teams involved, the host broadcaster Premier Sports and the Irish broadcaster TG4, for their understanding in rearranging this fixture to ensure it takes place on a scheduled weekend.”
The match on Sunday will be broadcast live in the UK by Premier Sports and in Ireland on the TG4 player. The Glasgow Warriors v Clovers women’s match in the Celtic Challenge remains scheduled for Saturday at 1pm at Scotstoun.
Meanwhile, Warriors second-row forward Alex Samuel has agreed a new two-year contract with the club. The 22-year-old, who came through the youth system at his hometown club Madras RFC in St Andrews, made his Scotland debut against Portugal in November.
He was part of the Glasgow squad which won the United Rugby Championship last year and has enjoyed a sustained run in the team this season, featuring in all bar one of the club’s 13 matches across all competitions.
Franco Smith, the Glasgow head coach, said: “We’re pleased to have retained Alex for the next couple of seasons, as he continues to go from strength to strength. He is a player whose development excites us, and he is someone who has great potential for both club and country.
“He’s also keen to learn from both coaches and team-mates at every opportunity, and we look forward to continuing to see him develop at Scotstoun.”
Samuel, a former Scotland Under-20 captain, told the Warriors website: “I’m really pleased to re-sign with the club. I was a supporter of the club long before I had the privilege to pull on the playing shirt, and I’m buzzing to be able to spend at least another couple of years here.
“Growing up, coming to Scotstoun as a supporter was awesome, so it’s still a bit of a pinch-myself moment every time I have the opportunity to run out in front of the Warrior Nation. Even just signing as part of the academy for the first time was a massive moment for me – being able to come in and learn from the guys that I’d grown up watching was a huge deal.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.