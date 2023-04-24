Glasgow Warriors’ United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Munster will be played under the lights at Scotstoun on May 6, it has been confirmed.

Glasgow Warriors will welcome Munster to Scotstoun Stadium on May 6. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Saturday night fixture will kick-off at 7.35pm and will be screened live by the streaming service Viaplay. Franco Smith’s side finished fourth in the URC regular season to secure a home tie in the final eight, while Munster finished one place below them. The sides met last month in Limerick, with Glasgow running out 38-26 winners, their first victory at Thomond Park since 2014.

If Glasgow win the quarter-final they will play either Leinster or Cell C Sharks in the semi-finals. If Glasgow and Leinster make it through, then the semi would be in Dublin. If Sharks and Glasgow both win, then the Warriors would host the South African side in the last four. In a change to last season’s rules, the teams with the highest seeding in each semi-final will have home venue rights. Leinster are top seeds, Glasgow are ranked fourth, while Sharks are eighth. The semi-finals are to be played on the weekend of May 12/13. The final is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 at the venue of the highest-ranked finalist.

The URC play-off quarter-finals will kick off in Belfast where Ulster (ranked No 2) will host an Irish derby against Connacht (7) at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, May 5. The other three ties will be on the Saturday and will begin in Cape Town where defending champions, DHL Stormers (3), will take on their South African rivals, Vodacom Bulls (6), in a rematch of last season’s URC Grand Final. Leinster will then host the Sharks in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium before the schedule is completed with Glasgow v Munster.

URC play-off quarter-finals

Friday May 5

QF 2:Ulster (2) v Connacht (7), Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, (7:35pm)

Saturday May 6

QF 3: DHL Stormers (3) v Vodacom Bulls (6), DHL Stadium, Cape Town (2:30pm UK)

QF 1: Leinster (1) v Cell C Sharks (8), Aviva Stadium, Dublin, (5pm)

QF 4: Glasgow Warriors (4) v Munster (5), Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, (7:35pm)

Semi-finals (weekend of May 12-13)

SF1: Leinster (1) / Cell C Sharks (8) v Glasgow Warriors (4) / Munster (5)

SF2: Ulster (2) / Connacht (7) v DHL Stormers (3) / Vodacom Bulls (6)

Final