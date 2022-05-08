Glasgow Warriors 'under no illusions' of Edinburgh significance after Lyon defeat

The pain of seeing a 27-13 lead with 25 minutes to play evaporate and become a 35-27 defeat was still raw as Wilson reflected on the lessons that must be learned from the defeat.
Next on the schedule for Warriors is a derby encounter with Edinburgh, and Wilson acknowledged the importance of being ready for a clash that will have a bearing on whether the season is deemed to be a success.
“No-one at the club is under any illusion as to how much is riding on the Edinburgh game now,” he said.
Warriors bounced back after falling behind to a first minute penalty by Leo Berdeu to snatch the lead through a Josh McKay touchdown, converted by Ross Thompson who exchanged penalties with Berdeu before the home stand off squared matters when he converted a Baptiste Couilloud try.
A converted Cole Forbes score handed Warriors an interval lead and a penalty try shortly after the restart extended the advantage to 14 points. However, Romain Taofifenua dotted down for a converted score and, with the momentum firmly in favour of the hosts in the latter stages of the encounter, a try double from teenage Lyon winger Davit Niniashvili plus a conversion and penalty by Berdue booked a last four slot and a tie at home to Edinburgh’s conquerors, Wasps.
Wilson was left to rue that late turnaround in fortunes, saying, “Once again we’ve got ourselves into a position to win the game, and we haven’t closed it out. That’s something we’re still addressing and that we need to hammer home until we fix it.
“To come out here and play with that level of passion in our game and put ourselves in the fight with a good lead against a very good and in-form Lyon team, I’m proud of the effort the boys showed,” he added.