Glasgow Warriors 'under no illusions' of Edinburgh significance after Lyon defeat

Head coach Danny Wilson during Glasgow Warriors training. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The pain of seeing a 27-13 lead with 25 minutes to play evaporate and become a 35-27 defeat was still raw as Wilson reflected on the lessons that must be learned from the defeat.

Next on the schedule for Warriors is a derby encounter with Edinburgh, and Wilson acknowledged the importance of being ready for a clash that will have a bearing on whether the season is deemed to be a success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“No-one at the club is under any illusion as to how much is riding on the Edinburgh game now,” he said.

Warriors bounced back after falling behind to a first minute penalty by Leo Berdeu to snatch the lead through a Josh McKay touchdown, converted by Ross Thompson who exchanged penalties with Berdeu before the home stand off squared matters when he converted a Baptiste Couilloud try.

A converted Cole Forbes score handed Warriors an interval lead and a penalty try shortly after the restart extended the advantage to 14 points. However, Romain Taofifenua dotted down for a converted score and, with the momentum firmly in favour of the hosts in the latter stages of the encounter, a try double from teenage Lyon winger Davit Niniashvili plus a conversion and penalty by Berdue booked a last four slot and a tie at home to Edinburgh’s conquerors, Wasps.

Wilson was left to rue that late turnaround in fortunes, saying, “Once again we’ve got ourselves into a position to win the game, and we haven’t closed it out. That’s something we’re still addressing and that we need to hammer home until we fix it.