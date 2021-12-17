Rufus McLean won't be in action for Glasgow Warriors against Exeter.

Both captain Wilson and winger McLean have been omitted because of what head coach Danny Wilson would only call “Covid reasons”. The coach admitted that the two men would be missed, but insisted he had faith in the team after last week’s narrow defeat by La Rochelle.

“Ryan would have been involved in this fixture, no doubt about that, likewise Rufus,” Wilson said. “They are a loss, but at the same time we didn’t have those players last week and in large parts of the game we performed well.”

The team announced by Wilson on Friday lunchtime shows just one change to the side that began the 20-13 loss in France, with Jamie Bhatti returning at loosehead prop in place of Oli Kebble. Warriors were awaiting the results of the week’s final round of tests on Friday evening, and any positive results would force Wilson into further alterations to his squad.

Former Glasgow full-back and Scotland captain Stuart Hogg returns to Scotstoun in Exeter colours once again, while brothers Richie and Jonny Gray line up against each other.