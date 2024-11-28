Glasgow Warriors turn to 2 debutants as Tom Jordan gets another positional switch for URC return

Warriors shorn of several Scotland stars for visit of Scarlets

Glasgow Warriors have handed debuts to prop Fin Richardson and second row Jare Oguntibeju for their return to United Rugby Championship action on Friday evening.

Defending URC champions Warriors welcome Welsh side Scarlets to Scotstoun for a 7.35pm kick-off. Franco Smith’s men sit second in the standings, six points behind leaders Leinster, while their visitors are nestled in sixth place.

Smith is without a number of his Scotland regulars, including in-form centre Sione Tuipulotu, and could blood a third debutant in 21-year-old English back-rower from the Macenzzie Duncan from the bench.

Richardson, 26, arrived at Glasgow from Exeter during the summer and covers from usual tighthead prop Zander Fagerson, who is rested following his exertions with Scotland. Oguntibeju, 22, is a former Scotland Under-20s lock who will partner Alex Samuel in the second row, with Scott Cummings also left out after representing Scotland all month.

Other Scotland players who have rested include props Jamie Bhatti and Rory Sutherland, second row Max Williamson, back-rowers Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson plus backs Huw Jones and Jamie Dobie. No 8 Jack Dempsey misses out due to a shoulder injury sustained against South Africa.

Tom Jordan, however, is selected but will fill in at centre - another positional change for a man who starred at full-back when making his debut for Scotland but is usually a stand-off for Glasgow. It will be Jordan’s first match since announcing he is leaving for Bristol Bears at the end of the season. Adam Hastings takes up the No 10 spot, with George Horne at scrum-half and Kyle Rowe on the wing.

Ahead of the visit of Scarlets, head coach Smith said: “We’re pleased to be back at home tomorrow night, as we look to hit the ground running in the second block of our season.

“The Scarlets have been in good form this season, and their mix of dynamic forwards and exciting backs can cause problems from anywhere on the field.

“We’re also pleased to include Fin, Jare and Macenzzie in our matchday squad for the first time. All three have worked hard to earn their opportunity, and we look forward to seeing them in action tomorrow night.”

Glasgow Warriors team to face Scarlets