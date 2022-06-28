Glasgow Warriors to play Perpignan and Bath in Challenge Cup

Glasgow Warriors reached the quarter-finals of last season's EPCR Challenge Cup, losing to eventual winners Lyon. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Scotstoun club, who have been drawn in Pool A, will face both sides home and away.

The revamped competition sees 20 clubs split into two groups of 10, with the top six in each pool advancing to the last 16 after four rounds of fixtures.

They will be joined in the round of 16 by four teams dropping down from the Champions Cup.

The pool stage fixtures will be played over two weekends in December and two in January.

Perpignan, also known as USAP, finished second bottom of France’s Top 14 last season. Bath fared worse, ending up bottom of the Gallagher Premiership.

Glasgow, who are looking for a new head coach following the departure of Danny Wilson, reached the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup last season after dropping out of the Champions Cup. They lost to eventual winners, Lyon, in the last eight.

South African sides will be included in the Challenge Cup for the first time, with the Lions and Cheetahs both taking part.

2022/23 Challenge Cup dates

Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022

Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022

Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023

Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023

Round of 16 – 31 March/ 1/2 April 2023

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 19 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin

EPCR Challenge Cup draw

POOL A

Glasgow Warriors

RC Toulon

Bristol Bears

Connacht Rugby

Cardiff Rugby

CA Brive

Newcastle Falcons

Zebre Parma

USAP

Bath Rugby

POOL B

Scarlets

Section Paloise

Wasps

Lions

Benetton Rugby

Stade Francais Paris

Worcester Warriors

Dragons RFC

Bayonne