Glasgow Warriors to play Perpignan and Bath in Challenge Cup

The Scotstoun club, who have been drawn in Pool A, will face both sides home and away.
The revamped competition sees 20 clubs split into two groups of 10, with the top six in each pool advancing to the last 16 after four rounds of fixtures.
They will be joined in the round of 16 by four teams dropping down from the Champions Cup.
The pool stage fixtures will be played over two weekends in December and two in January.
Perpignan, also known as USAP, finished second bottom of France’s Top 14 last season. Bath fared worse, ending up bottom of the Gallagher Premiership.
Glasgow, who are looking for a new head coach following the departure of Danny Wilson, reached the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup last season after dropping out of the Champions Cup. They lost to eventual winners, Lyon, in the last eight.
South African sides will be included in the Challenge Cup for the first time, with the Lions and Cheetahs both taking part.
2022/23 Challenge Cup dates
Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022
Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022
Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023
Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023
Round of 16 – 31 March/ 1/2 April 2023
Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023
Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023
EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 19 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin
EPCR Challenge Cup draw
POOL A
Glasgow Warriors
RC Toulon
Bristol Bears
Connacht Rugby
Cardiff Rugby
CA Brive
Newcastle Falcons
Zebre Parma
USAP
Bath Rugby
POOL B
Scarlets
Section Paloise
Wasps
Lions
Benetton Rugby
Stade Francais Paris
Worcester Warriors
Dragons RFC
Bayonne
Cheetahs