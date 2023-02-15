Scotland's National Newspaper
Glasgow Warriors tie down promising forward Alex Samuel on a new deal

Glasgow Warriors’ promising second-row forward Alex Samuel has signed a contract extension with the club.

By Graham Bean
3 hours ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 4:20pm
Alex Samuel has signed a new deal with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Samuel, 20, is in his first season as a professional and made his Warriors debut in the 37-0 win over Benetton at Scotstoun in October. A product of Madras College FP, the St Andrews-born lock graduated from the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy in the summer of 2022 and has made five appearances in Glasgow colours to date.

Franco Smith, the club’s head coach, said: “We’ve been impressed with Alex’s attitude and willingness to learn across the season so far. He earned his professional debut through his hard work on the training field, fully committing himself to what we’re building here. He is a player who has a bright future ahead of him and we are looking forward to seeing him develop even further with us at Scotstoun.”

A former captain of the Scotland under-20 team, 6ft 9in Samuel played in Super6 for Ayrshire Bulls in 2021 and 2022.

