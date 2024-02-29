An airborne Jamie Dobie in action for Glasgow Warriors during the recent win over the Dragons at Scotstoun in the BKT United Rugby Championship. (Photo by Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group)

The announcement comes a day after Huw Jones, their international centre, signed a two-year contract extension to remain at Scotstoun.

Dobie, 22, has missed a large chunk of the season with an ankle injury but made his comeback in the 40-7 win over the Dragons last month, playing on the wing. He has now committed his future to Glasgow and has his sights set on a major trophy. “Seeing where the squad is at the moment and the potential within this group made it a really straightforward decision for me,” Dobie said. “The depth we have here shows that we’re in a really good place to push on and challenge for silverware.”

Glasgow are second in the United Rugby Championship and through to the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup. They play Benetton away in the URC on Saturday.

Dobie, who competes with George Horne, Sean Kennedy and Ben Afshar for the scrum-half berth, was the first player born after the millennium to represent Glasgow Warriors when he made his debut in 2019 away to the Toyota Cheetahs. Having come through the ranks at Highland RFC, Inverness-born Dobie signed his first professional contract with the Warriors after helping Merchiston Castle win the Scottish Schools Cup in December 2018. He has made 56 appearances for the club.

“Looking back, I definitely came into Glasgow as a boy rather than as a player immediately ready for pro rugby, and those first couple of years were so important for my development,” Dobie told glasgowwarriors.org. “Getting used to playing in front of crowds at Scotstoun and developing my skills really gave me the platform to kick on, and now the next step for me is to kick on even further and put my hand up to be involved in the big matches at the business end of the season.

“Everyone is pulling towards the same destination and our target is to be consistently challenging for silverware. We want to push on and bring a trophy back to Scotstoun.”