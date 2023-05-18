Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith has named his team to play Toulon. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Richie Gray and Rory Darge will start the match against RC Toulon in Dublin on the bench. Gray, one of the Warriors’ most experienced players, made his 100th appearance for the club in their last match, against Munster in the URC quarter-finals. But he has to be content with a place among the replacements as head coach Franco Smith has opted for Scott Cummings and JP du Preez as his starting second row partnership. Darge, the Scotland international flanker is also one of the substitutes, with Smith selecting Matt Fagerson (6), Sione Vailanu (7) and Jack Dempsey as his back row. Both Gray and Darge are likely to have an important role to play off the bench as Glasgow bid to become the first Scottish rugby club to lift a major European trophy. In the front row, Fraser Brown gets the nod at hooker, with Johnny Matthews as replacement, which means no place in the match-day 23 for George Turner, Scotland’s first choice No 2.

In the backs, Domingo Miotto will start at stand-off in the absence of the suspended Tom Jordan. The Argentine international will partner George Horne at half-back. Sione Tuipulotu (12) and Huw Jones (13) are the starting centres which means Stafford McDowall is on the bench and will likely cover stand-off as well as the centre berths as there is no orthodox 10 among the replacements, which is tough luck on the experienced Duncan Weir who has been overlooked. The wings are captain Kyle Steyn and Seb Cancelliere, with Ollie Smith at full-back.

The reserve props are Nathan McBeth and Simon Berghan, with Lewis Bean providing second-row cover along with Gray. As has been his policy all season, Smith has a 6-2 split of forwards and backs on the bench, with Ali Price named as sub scrum-half.

Toulon have also named their team and have brought back the big guns who were rested for the Top 14 match against Racing 92 last weekend which ended in a 43-7 defeat for the Challenge Cup finalists. Glasgow’s French opponents have a wealth of experience and include South African World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe at full-back, Wales great Dan Biggar at stand-off and outgoing Italy legend Sergio Parisse at No 8. Charles Ollivon, the France international, captains the team and joining him and Parisse in the back row is Cornell Du Preez, the former Edinburgh and Scotland flanker. There’s another familiar face in the second row with the selection of Brian Alainu'uese, once of Glasgow. Mathieu Bastareaud, the French international veteran who has been converted from centre to back row, is among the replacements.

Glasgow Warriors v Toulon: EPCR Challenge Cup final, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Friday, 8pm. TV: live on BT Sport 1

Glasgow Warriors: 15. Oliver Smith; 14. Sebastian Cancelliere, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Kyle Steyn (c); 10. Domingo Miotti, 9. George Horne; 1. Jamie Bhatti, 2. Fraser Brown, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. JP du Preez, 5. Scott Cummings, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Sione Vailanu, 8. Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16. Johnny Matthews, 17. Nathan McBeth, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Richie Gray, 20. Lewis Bean, 21. Rory Darge, 22. Ali Price, 23. Stafford McDowell.

RC Toulon: 15. Cheslin Kolbe; 14. Jiuta Naqoli Wainiqolo, 13. Waisea Vuidravuwalu, 12. Duncan Paia'aua, 11. Gabin Villière; 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Baptiste Serin; 1. Dany Priso, 2. Teddy Baubigny, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Mathieu Tanguy, 5. Brian Alainu'uese, 6. Cornell Du Preez, 7. Charles Ollivon (c), 8. Sergio Parisse.

Replacements: 16. Christopher Tolofua, 17. Jean Baptiste Gros, 18. Kieran Brookes, 19. Facundo Isa, 20. Mathieu Bastareaud, 21. Benoit Paillaugue, 22. Ihaia West, 23. Jérémy Sinzelle.