Huw Jones will start on the wing for Glasgow Warriors against Edinburgh in Friday’s 1872 Cup clash at Scotstoun.

Jones is primarily a centre who has experience of playing at full-back but has been pressed into emergency service out wide. Glasgow lost Ollie Smith to a serious knee injury last weekend and are also missing Sebastian Cancelliere and Kyle Steyn so are short of options on the flanks.

Jones comes in on the right wing, with Kyle Rowe switching to the left as part of a reshuffled back division. Josh McKay continues at full-back but Sione Tuipulotu moves from inside to outside centre to accommodate the return of Stafford McDowall. Ross Thompson retains his place at stand-off, with Tom Jordan on the bench. George Horne is at scrum-half and will be up against his former Glasgow team-mate Ali Price who moved to Edinburgh on loan last month.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox

Franco Smith, Glasgow’s head coach, has picked a very experienced pack for the first leg match, with Jamie Bhatti, George Turner and Zander Fagerson forming the front row, Scott Cummings and Richie Gray at lock and Ally Miller, Rory Darge and Sione Vailanu in the back row.

Huw Jones during Glasgow Warriors visual access at Scotstoun Stadium, on December 19, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)