Glasgow Warriors team to play Edinburgh: Huw Jones is surprise pick on wing for 1872 Cup clash
Jones is primarily a centre who has experience of playing at full-back but has been pressed into emergency service out wide. Glasgow lost Ollie Smith to a serious knee injury last weekend and are also missing Sebastian Cancelliere and Kyle Steyn so are short of options on the flanks.
Jones comes in on the right wing, with Kyle Rowe switching to the left as part of a reshuffled back division. Josh McKay continues at full-back but Sione Tuipulotu moves from inside to outside centre to accommodate the return of Stafford McDowall. Ross Thompson retains his place at stand-off, with Tom Jordan on the bench. George Horne is at scrum-half and will be up against his former Glasgow team-mate Ali Price who moved to Edinburgh on loan last month.
Franco Smith, Glasgow’s head coach, has picked a very experienced pack for the first leg match, with Jamie Bhatti, George Turner and Zander Fagerson forming the front row, Scott Cummings and Richie Gray at lock and Ally Miller, Rory Darge and Sione Vailanu in the back row.
Glasgow Warriors team (v Edinburgh, Scotstoun, URC/1872 Cup first leg, Friday, 7.35pm): 15 Josh McKay (34); 14 Huw Jones (63), 13 Sione Tuipulotu (C) (42), 12 Stafford McDowall (65), 11 Kyle Rowe (7); 10 Ross Thompson (42), 9 George Horne (104); 1 Jamie Bhatti (95), 2 George Turner (95), 3 Zander Fagerson (135), 4 Scott Cummings (112), 5 Richie Gray (108), 6 Ally Miller (20), 7 Rory Darge (38), 8 Sione Vailanu (27). Replacements: 16 Johnny Matthews (58), 17 Nathan McBeth (29). 18 Oli Kebble (92), 19 Greg Peterson (41), 20 Max Williamson (4), 21 Henco Venter (5), 22 Ben Afshar (3), 23 Tom Jordan (33).
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.